Fulcrum Equity Management Has $410,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

