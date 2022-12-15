Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,416. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

