Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

