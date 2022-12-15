Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.54

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 2362942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Futu Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Futu by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

