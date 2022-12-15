Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.54

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 2362942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. DBS Vickers began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
