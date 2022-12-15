G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,586.47 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $9,586.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00076014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

