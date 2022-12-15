G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,765.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00076083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022746 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

