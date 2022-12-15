Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 2.8%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 35.91% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

