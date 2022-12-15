Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.80. 12,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

