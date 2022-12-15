Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41,611 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

CRM stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

