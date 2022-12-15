Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529,277. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

