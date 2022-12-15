Gateway Protocol Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $68.19 million and $506,330.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00014358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.54399262 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $514,464.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

