Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for approximately 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genpact Stock Performance

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

