Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,822 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,821,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. 12,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,398. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

