George Baran Acquires 152,500,000 Shares of Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR) Stock

Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR – Get Rating) insider George Baran bought 152,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,500.00 ($309,121.62).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Adherium Limited develops, manufactures, and supplies digital health technologies that address sub-optimal medication use in chronic diseases in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers Hailie, an asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease medication adherence solution for patients with chronic respiratory diseases.

