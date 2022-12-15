George Baran Acquires 152,500,000 Shares of Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR) Stock

Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR – Get Rating) insider George Baran bought 152,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$457,500.00 ($309,121.62).
Adherium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About Adherium
