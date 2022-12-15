GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 52,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,415. GH Research has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

