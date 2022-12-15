GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 52,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,415. GH Research has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
