Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.76 or 0.05095247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00501829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.11 or 0.29733640 BTC.

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

