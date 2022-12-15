GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Up 122.2% in November

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GigInternational1 Stock Performance

GIW remained flat at $10.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978. GigInternational1 has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigInternational1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GigInternational1 by 92.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 826,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 63.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 752,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 14.0% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 416,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigInternational1 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

