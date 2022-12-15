Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.98

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.98 and traded as high as C$40.08. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$38.71, with a volume of 394,474 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.12.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$578,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at C$8,840,205.43.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

