Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $172,963.05 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 102,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $172,963.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,213,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $11.66.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 36.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $78,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 88.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 259,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

