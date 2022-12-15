Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 722,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.