Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

