GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

