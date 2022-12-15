GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.51.
In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
