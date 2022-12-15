GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

