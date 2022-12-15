GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 148,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

