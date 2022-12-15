GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.