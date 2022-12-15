GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.24. 23,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,120. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

