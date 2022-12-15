GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.24. 381,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,188,072. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

