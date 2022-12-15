GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GOGN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,373. GoGreen Investments has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

