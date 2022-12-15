Goldfinch Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $275,596.41 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,913,494 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

