GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 11,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,614,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

