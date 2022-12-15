Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.35

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 680305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

