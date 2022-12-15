Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Evercore ISI

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 4.7 %

GOSS opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Insider Activity

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

