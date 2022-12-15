GP Brinson Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GP Brinson Investments LLC cut its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,947 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 4.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 62,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 11,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

