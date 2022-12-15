Gpwm LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 168,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

