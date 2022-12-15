Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) CFO Mary B. Doyle Sells 3,612 Shares

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Great Ajax Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AJX opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Great Ajax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -168.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.