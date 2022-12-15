Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) CFO Mary B. Doyle Sells 3,612 Shares

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AJX opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -168.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 0.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.