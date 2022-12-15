Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 5.6 %

GPEAF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

