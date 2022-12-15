Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,600 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the November 15th total of 890,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Grupo México Stock Down 3.6 %

GMBXF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 28,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,271. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.