Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 564 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

