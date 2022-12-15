Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

