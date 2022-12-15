Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,901.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,968 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

