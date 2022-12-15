Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 41,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.90 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

