Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.