Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 263 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $317.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

