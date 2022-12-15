H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Senior Officer Buys C$14,625.00 in Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marc Blanchet acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 441,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$992,763.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

CVE HEO opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

