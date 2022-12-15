Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 3%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 3,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Hannan Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

