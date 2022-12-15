Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) and Its Peers Critical Review

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hanover Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million $23.56 million 5.34 Hanover Bancorp Competitors $1.31 billion $318.69 million 11.50

Analyst Recommendations

Hanover Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hanover Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hanover Bancorp Competitors 703 6914 6385 301 2.44

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 30.47% 16.51% 1.57% Hanover Bancorp Competitors 27.09% 12.44% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

