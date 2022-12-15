Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 13,555 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
