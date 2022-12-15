Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 13,555 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

