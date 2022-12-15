Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $621,396.69

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $33.80 or 0.00194856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $621,396.69 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.58 or 0.05188356 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00501678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.26 or 0.29724698 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

