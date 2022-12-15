HC Wainwright Trims BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price to $13.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.89 on Monday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

