HC Wainwright Trims BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price to $13.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $1.89 on Monday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
