HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 9.0 %

HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,825. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCW Biologics Company Profile

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

