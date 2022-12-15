Hedron (HDRN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.48 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $466,230.38 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

